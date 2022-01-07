Can Batwoman Stop a Joker from Beating a Full House? S03E08 Images

With less than a week to go until The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman return from their respective midseason breaks, viewers are finally getting a look at the preview images for The Caped Crusader's eighth episode of the third season, "Trust Destiny." By now, we all know that things did not end well before the midseason break for Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) as Marquis (Nick Creegan) let his Joker flag fly as the new CEO of Wayne Enterprises… with Poison Ivy Mary (Nicole Kang) by his side and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) missing in action. Now with the series returning on January 12, we see new villains emerging and old villains possibly returning- which means deadlier dangers for Team Batwoman as Marquis looks to secure his spot at Ryan's own "Clown Prince of Crime."

Now here's a look at the latest teaser for the return of The CW's Batwoman, followed by the official overview for "Trust Destiny":

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 8 "Trust Destiny": EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary's power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles.

As for how Ryan is feeling now that Mary has chosen to embrace her Poison Ivy persona, Leslie explained in a recent interview that it's left her feeling "defeated and disappointed" in herself. "I think she feels defeated. Mary is the moral compass of the Bat Team, and she's really the emotional heartbeat of our show. Nicole [Kang] has done such an amazing, beautiful job with the character. You just feel Mary; you feel her. And I think Mary was fed up with feeling like she wasn't respected the way that she really deserved to be respected, as far as her opinion and as far as what's right or what's wrong. I think this is what happens when a person feels like they haven't been seen; they haven't been heard by the people that they love," Leslie explained. "Then to add to it, she's lost most of her family. Her mother died in season 1, her dad was taken in season 2, and then Kate left. We are her family now, and to feel like she's not being heard or seen, is probably very devastating. So, going into this midseason finale and actually just watching it for myself, I think Ryan just feels defeated and disappointed in herself."