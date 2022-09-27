Candace LeRae Returns to WWE, Makes Main Roster Debut on WWE Raw

Candace LeRae is back in WWE, joining her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE Raw this week. LeRae and Gargano both took a break earlier this year for the birth of their first child, with rumors both could potentially end up in AEW. But that was before Triple H took over creative in WWE after Vince McMahon's forced retirement, changing the landscape of the industry and the prospects for NXT stars to join the main roster, where McMahon previously seemed to take joy in humiliating them.

LeRae triumphed over Nikki Ash on Raw last night in a very brief match. Later in the night, she teased a feud with Bayley during a promo.

Other highlights of another wrestling-heavy episode of WWE Raw this week included a non-title match between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Iyo Sky, in which Belair came out on top. Also, Seth Rollins took on Rey Mysterio in another near-twenty-minute match, in which Rollins came out on top thanks to a distraction by Dominik Mysterio. Despite attempted interference by AustinTheory, Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens still managed to pick up a win over Alpha Academy in tag team action.

Also on WWE Raw, Omos beat some jobbers. Sami Zayn got a win over AJ Styles with some help from his Bloodline buddy Solo Sikoa. Things only got worse for Styles after that, as Judgment Day tried once again to recruit him and reacted poorly when he declined. Damian Priest later lost to Matt Riddle in the main event, and Edge interrupted a post-match beatdown to challenge Finn Balor to an I Quit match at Extreme Rules. And finally, it wouldn't be an episode of WWE Raw if The Miz wasn't terrorized once again by Dexter Lumis.

WWE Raw in the McMahon/Helmsley Era II continues to have a strong wrestling focus with simple, logical storylines, and that continues to pay off with the first truly watchable era of Raw in a decade or more. The company continues to have certain tendencies and overproduction that detract from the experience, but no can deny there's been a big difference since Haitch took over things. Does that mean we'd advise viewers to invest 3 hours into it every Monday night? well, let's not go that far. But keeping up with the highlights, or turning it on the background while you're scrolling through Reddit, is nowadays a perfectly enjoyable experience, and that's not nothing.