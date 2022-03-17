Candy: Hulu Releases Official Teaser for Jessica Biel Limited Series

Hulu has released a trailer for the new limited series Candy, starring Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons (Veep), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Pablo Schreiber (Orange Is the New Black), and Raul Esparza (Law & Order: SVU). The 80's Texas-set drama promises some devilish intrigue and violence that you may not expect from Biel, who also will executive produce along with Nick Antosca, Robin Veith, Alex Hedlund, and Michelle Purple. Catch the trailer, a couple of photos, and the synopsis for the Hulu series below.

Joining Biel for the five-night limited event series (premiering Monday, May 9, and wrapping up on Friday, May 13) are Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber (yup, HALO Master Chief himself), and Raúl Esparza. Now here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today:

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Boy, do The 80's suit series star Biel very well. This looks like it should be an incredible watch. I also love that Hulu is going to spread this over a few days instead of dragging it out all through the summer, as we will all have enough on our plate to watch at the end of May and all through June at this point. I am all in on this and am really excited to watch Lynskey and Biel on screen together. They are promising a lot here, let's hope they deliver. Candy will debut on Hulu May 9th, and then debut a new episode every night until the finale on Friday, May 13th.