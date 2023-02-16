Carnival Row Season 2 Sneak Preview: Philo's Having an Identity Crisis With the second & final season premiering this Friday, here's a preview for Amazon's Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne-starring Carnival Row.

It's hard to believe that the second season of Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row will finally be hitting screens tomorrow. But it's also bittersweet news, with the second season also marking the end of Philo's (Bloom) & Vignette's (Delevingne) story. And from what we've seen of the season so far, the series is definitely not going to end on a quiet note. With February 17th right around the corner, Bloom checked in with ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel – and he brought a clip with him. And while we won't spoil it with you, let's just say that Philo's having a bit of an "identity crisis."

Here's a look at Bloom and Kimmel discussing Amazon's Prime Video series, including what it was like dealing with the pandemic while filming overseas and more (with the preview clip starting at the 7:00 mark):

Carnival Row: What We Know About Season 2

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (Gyasi) encounter a radically new society that upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. With the epic final chapter set for February 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for the final season, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer for Amazon's Carnival Row:

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). On which the project is based, Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row appeared in the first installment of The Black List in 2005.