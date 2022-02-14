Cat Burglar: Black Mirror Duo Offer Animated "Bandersnatch" Experience

Netflix released the latest trailer for Cat Burglar for those who ever wanted to experience the mayhem similar to The Simpsons' "Itchy & Scratchy". Described as classic cartoon craziness meets an interactive quiz, this Tex Avery-inspired toon from the creators of Black Mirror, the viewer helps Rowdy Cat vex Peanut the Security Pup and break into a museum with the goal of making off with a priceless prize. With an average runtime of ten minutes, and over an hour and a half of animation to choose from, the viewer could play Cat Burglar a hundred times and never view the same cartoon twice!

In the trailer that you're about to see, Rowdy is being chased by Peanut as we see the action throughout the museum, witnessing the duo in various scenarios getting the best of one another. If the user takes too long or answers incorrectly, the next scene leads to death, but sans the extreme gore of "Itchy & Scratchy". Cat Burglar features the voices of Trevor Devall, James Adomian,, and Alan Lee. Broke and Bones is the production company behind the series and Boulder Media is responsible for the animation. The series is written by James Bowman and Mike Hollingsworth, who's also executive producing with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Paved the Way for Cat Burglar

Cat Burglar is the second interactive adventure from Brooker and Jones following the 2018 live-action interactive adventure in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch that saw viewers deciding the fate of a young programmer, who starts to question reality when he adapts a mad writer's fantasy novel into a video game. Directed by David Slade and written by Brooker, it starred Fionn Whitehead, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe, Asim Chaudhry, Will Poulter, Tallulah Haddon, Paul Bradley, Jonathan Aris, and Catriona Knox. Cat Burglar premieres on Netflix on February 22nd.