Squid Game: Netflix Korean Series Is Black Mirror-Meets-Battle Royale

The insane and dramatic South Korean series Squid Game will be coming to Netflix on September 17th, filled to the brim with references to past popular children's games from the country turned into horrific situations. The bright colors and questions of moral and ethical nature are only a small portion of what can be seen in this teaser. Squid Game is a series by Siren Pictures, with directing and writing credits going to Dong-hyuk Hwang. His writing credits also include past work such as Miss Granny, My Father, and The Fortress. The cast lineup includes Geoffrey Giuliano, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Ji-Ha, Hoyeon Jung, Jung-jae Lee, Hae-soo Park, Yoo-Mi Lee, Heo Sung-tae, and Gong Yoo. One star of the series, Wi Ha-Joon, who plays Joon-Ho, has plenty of background experience on a TV set, including titles such as 18 Again, Romance is a Bonus Book, The Greatest Divorce, My Golden Life, and Goodbye Mr. Black.

The teaser featured below is full of unique set designs, dynamic color choices, and an interesting mix between drama, horror, and unique social commentary on money and society's structure. 456 desperate contestants compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion won prize money that can pull them out of their misery. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the teaser and if you'll be watching this series when it comes out next month!

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?

