Death to 2020: Black Mirror Creators Drop Mockumentary Special Trailer

While it sounds like the punchline to a joke you'd find in the middle of a pretty decent five-minute stand-up set, the reality of it is actually pretty damn depressing: 2020 was so bad that even the creators of Black Mirror were looking for a chance to laugh for a little while. Thankfully, Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones found a way to combine both their need to lash out at just how lousy this year's been and hitting us with some good laugh in their upcoming Netflix special, Death To 2020. With Laurence Fishburne serving as our "narrator" on the mockumentary, the special looks back at "the year that wasn't" through the eyes of our fictitious team of experts played by Jones, Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery, and more.

So for a chance to check out Grant living up to his previous promise of playing a "repellent" historian with one of the best/worst wig jobs out there- as well as Kudrow's conservative talking head, Ullman's royal hand-waving, Kayo experimenting, Jones feeling bad for insulting sh*t and trains, and a last-second Quibi jab- check out the trailer below (with the special set to hit Netflix on December 27, 2020):

2020: A year so [insert dire adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn't make it up… but that doesn't mean they don't have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world's most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.

Brooker and Jones are executive-producing Death to 2020 via Broke and Bones, with Alison Marlow serving as producer. The special serves as the first project for Broke and Bones under its deal with Netflix.