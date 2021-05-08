Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns Added to WrestleMania Backlash

WWE WrestleMania Backlash has another big title match on the card following this week's Throwback Edition of WWE Smackdown. Cesaro will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns became official Friday night when Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins in a match.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins: SmackDown, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSxWrGPTkxI)

Why Seth Rollins has become the gatekeeper for Roman Reigns is unknown. Maybe somebody mistook him for a third Uso brother. Speaking of which, Jimmy Uso also made his return on WWE Smackdown this week and apparently joined Roman Reigns' faction, so Cesaro will need to content with Reigns, Paul Heyman, and both Usos at WrestleMania Backlash. And maybe Seth Rollins. Who knows?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cesaro will win the Universal Title for the WWE Universe: SmackDown Exclusive, May 7, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hOPtifPRhCk)

Cesaro vs. Roman Reigns isn't the only title match booked for WrestleMania Backlash. The show will also feature Bianca Belair defending her Smackdown Women's Championship against former champion Bayley. In a triple threat match, Rhea Ripley will put her Raw Women's Championship on the line against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. In another triple threat, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman.

WWE will come up with more than four matches by the time WrestleMania Backlash takes place… er… about a week from now. Well, maybe WWE is just trying to keep their booking options open until the last minute so there's less heartbreak when Vince McMahon rewrites the whole script at the last minute. WrestleMania Backlash will take place on Sunday, May 16h, inside the WWE Thunderdome. No fans will be allowed in the building despite their return at WrestleMania in April. According to recent reports, the next WWE PPV to feature a live crowd will be WWE SummerSlam later this year.