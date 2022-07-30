Chainsaw Man Key Art Released; New Trailer Release Date Announced

A new key visual has been released for MAPPA's wildly anticipated Chainsaw Man. The manga is packed with intense action and fascinating characters that capture your attention from the moment you first meet them, making it impossible to put down until you have finished the run. The art is fantastic, and the characters' designs were just beautiful and badass. And who better to animate action and grittiness than MAPPA?

On the released poster, we see Chainsaw Man looking badass and ready to tear through our screens. The story follows a teenage boy living in poverty thanks to the horrid debt his father left behind. Denji and his Chainsaw Devil Pup, Pochita, live off to repay by hunting and harvesting devil corpses together. Though after facing betrayal and staring death in the face, he makes a pact with Pochita and becomes Chainsaw Man. While things go to hell, friends are made, and more betrayal lies ahead for our hero… or heroes? Many of the manga's layered characters would definitely benefit from being animated.

A previous trailer for Chainsaw Man was released, and to no one's surprise, Studio MAPPA understood the assignment— the anime looks as beautiful and fierce as only they could do so. In the trailer, there are snippets of all the major players in the story without giving anything away. I already love the anime Denji and Pochita so much, and I cannot wait to see them as an animated team. In addition, it was announced that a new trailer & cast information will be revealed during a MAPPA stage event on August 5 at 8 pm Japan time and streamed online through MAPPA's YouTube channel. (insert fangirl, yay!). So until the new trailer arrives, here is a look back at what we have seen so far:

So far, the rundown for the Chainsaw Man anime is as follows: Director: Ryu Nakayama (JUJUTSU KAISEN Episode 19 Director); Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100, JUJUTSU KAISEN); Character Design: Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation); Action Animation Director: Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover, Yatterman Night); Assistant Director: Masato Nakazono (JUJUTSU KAISEN, SSSS.Gridman); Devil Design: Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Flip Flappers, Space Dandy); Background Art Director: Yusuke Takeda (Vinland Saga, JUJUTSU KAISEN); Color Design: Naomi Nakano (Sword Art Online: Alicization); Screen design: Yosuke Miyahara (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)' Music: Kensuke Ushio (A Silent Voice, Devilman Crybaby); and Animation Producer: Keisuke Seshimo (JUJUTSU KAISEN).