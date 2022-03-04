Charmed Cast Discusses Season 4, Dealing with Losing Macy & More

In one week, The CW's Charmed returns to find Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), and Harry (Rupert Evans) deal with the death of Macy (Madeline Mantock) in their own personal ways. But when a young woman (Lucy Barrett) living in Philadelphia finds her life turned upside down, it begins looking more and more like she's the potential "new third" to restore The Power of Three. Who is she? How is she connected to Mel and Maggie? And will it be enough to withstand a new evil… one that brings fear to every corner of the magic world? With that many questions in play, it's pretty clear beyond the newest addition to the cast that this season is going to give the series that "new show feel." To get viewers up to speed, the cast sat down to explain how each of their characters has been handling the loss and where they're each at in their lives before a stranger brings them back to their very deadly reality.

With the fourth season set to kick off next Friday, March 11, here's a look at the changes ahead and what fans can expect from the upcoming return of The CW's Charmed:

Now here's a look back at the preview images, overview, and promo for "Not That Girl":

Charmed Season 4 Episode 1 "Not That Girl": SEASON PREMIERE – Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) are learning to navigate life without their sister Macy – Mel distracts herself with new flings at the magical hotspot, the Blue Camellia bar, while Maggie is taking on more than her share of demon hunting. Meanwhile, Harry (Rupert Evans) is struggling, mourning his lost love, and Jordan (Jordan Donica) has teamed up with Maggie while navigating his newfound magical powers. Across the country in Philadelphia, an unsuspecting young woman (Lucy Barrett)…is living her life…mechanic by day, muralist by night…when she's suddenly thrust into a new world, coming face to face with the women she's inexplicably seen in her dreams. Just as Mel, Maggie, and Harry are uncovering information about this mysterious new person, Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) goes missing on her way to a pixie-pledging ceremony, and Mel and Maggie must rely on their "new third" to help their cousin…and find out if she is indeed the other Charmed One that they were told was "out there somewhere." Kevin Dowling directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Jeffrey Lieber

"Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it's just more fun that way," said showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco & Nicki Renna in a statement when Barrett was first announced as joining the cast. "What we will say is…she's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion. She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three." Now here's a look at what's to come when The CW's Charmed returns for a fourth season on March 11th:

In season four of CHARMED, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Lucy Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content, The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Mel Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Lucy Barrett, as The Charmed One, Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood, and Jordan Donica as Jordan Chase. Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) joins the cast in the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva"- a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Executive producers include Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, Joey Falco, Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, Howard Owens, Liz Kruger, and Craig Shapiro.