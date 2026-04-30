Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Mondelez International, Oreo

Nerdy Food: Oreo Debuts Brand-New Firecracker Pop Cookies

Oreo has a brand-new limited-edition cookie flavor coming out next week, as they will release their new Firecracker Pop Cookies

Article Summary Oreo launches limited-edition Firecracker Pop Cookies on May 4, featuring a bold summer-inspired flavor mashup.

Each Oreo Firecracker Pop combines blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavor creme between golden cookies.

The new Oreo flavor is inspired by the classic red, white, and blue ice pop, delivering a nostalgic seasonal twist.

Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies arrive at retailers nationwide for a limited time, just in time for summer snacking.

Mondelez International revealed a brand-new flavor of Oreo hitting the market in May, as they have revealed the new limited-edition Firecracker Pop cookies. This is about as star-spangled awesome as you'll see from the company this year, as they have taken the golden cookie that they only really bring out on occasion and have given it three multicolored flavors in the middle. You're getting blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavor creme in a single bite (or lick, or milk dunk, or however you wish to eat them), in what we're guessing will be an explosion of flavor.

They have the classic-looking red, white, and blue popsicle on the front, which, depending on the type you're referencing, could be any number of different flavors. But we're guessing this was brought out for the summer more to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the USA, which is coming up this July. We have more details from the company about the new flavor here as it arrives on store shelves on May 4, 2026.

Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies Debut In Time For Summertime

Inspired by the delicious frozen treat we all know and love, Oreo Firecracker Pop packs a triple-flavor punch with blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavor creme sandwiched between two classic golden cookies, creating a unique, multi-layered taste experience with every bite. From backyard BBQs to sunny picnics, these cookies are a great treat to bring along for all your summer fun.

Prepare for a burst of flavor! Oreo Firecracker Pop Cookies are the latest addition to the brand's lineup. Inspired by the beloved nostalgic frozen treat, these limited-edition cookies pack a triple-flavor punch with blue raspberry, lemon, and cherry flavor creme sandwiched between two classic golden cookies, creating a unique, multi-layered taste experience with every bite. These ready-to-party cookies will be available for a limited time starting on May 4 at retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

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