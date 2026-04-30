Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Fear Factor, Fear Factor: House of Fear

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Special Preview: All Fears, No Sleep

With the special event kicking off on May 14th, here's what's ahead with FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear.

Article Summary Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear brings Johnny Knoxville back to FOX for a two-part no-sleep special event in May.

Six contestants battle through five brutal Fear Factor challenges while staying awake for 48 straight hours.

Part 1 teases beetles, bees, shock collars, and the return of the Pain Auction as the first 24 hours end.

Part 2 raises the stakes with tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and an ATV chicken finale for $50,000.

Fans of FOX and host Johnny Knoxville's Fear Factor: House of Fear won't have to wait for the recently announced second season to get their "Fear Factor" fix. On Thursday night, the network announced the two-part reality competition series Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear. With Knoxville returning as the ringmaster, the special features six contestants competing in five challenges: Adrienne (26 – Sachse, TX), Blake (26 – Delray Beach, FL), Brion (42 – Oxford, MS), Jeff (48 – New Jersey City, NJ), Meg (45 – Murrells Inlet, SC), and Tatum (25 – Scottsdale, AZ). The catch? They can't sleep. The first episode premieres on Thursday, May 14th, at 9 pm ET/PT, with the second part premiering on Thursday, May 21st, at 9 pm ET/PT (both episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day). Here's a look at our contestants for this go-around, followed by overviews for the two parts, with an image gallery included for the opener.

Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear Preview

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 1: Six new players discover that fear never sleeps in this grueling two-part Fear Factor: House of Fear special. Competing for $50,000, they must carry darkling beetles in their mouths, endure a spelling bee while covered by bees, and wear shock collars all night to stay awake! The first 24 hours come to an end with the start of an all-new Pain Auction!

"Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" Part 2: Five sleep-deprived contestants push through another 24 hours with no sleep – facing tarantulas, needles, electrocution, and a disgusting sushi showdown that pushes one contestant over the edge. The explosive conclusion of the two-part special features a harrowing game of ATV chicken to decide who wins the $50,000 grand prize and the right to say, "Fear is not a factor!"

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