Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Flashlight, Olight

Olight Reveals Two New Compact Multipurpose Flashlight Models

Olight revealed two new geeky flashlight models this month with the ArkPro as well as their new Baton series, which fit easily in your pocket

Article Summary Olight introduces the ArkPro lineup, pocket-friendly flashlights with white, UV, red light, and green laser options.

ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra add flood, spotlight, and UV modes with a rotary selector and up to seven light setups.

Olight’s flat-profile ArkPro design pairs a slim unibody build, textured grip, and magnetic plus USB-C charging.

The Olight Baton Ultra and Baton 4 Pro pack bright output, dual switches, dual charging, and a 3,500 mAh battery.

Olight has revealed two new flashlight models this month that are very geeky in natures are they are both durable and provide a multipurpose use. First off, the company revealed the new ArkPro model, which you see here, as they are thin pocket-sized model that comes with three different light settings: white light, UV light, and red light for night vision. It also has a laser pointer function, a magnet at the base where it also charges, and a USC-C charging port so you can use it to power something else in an emergency. The second model is the new Baton series that feels like a mini version of an extended handle, again fitting in your pocket with multiple light settings, a magnet, and a hidden USB-C for emergency charging. We have more details on both models below as they are available on the company's website.

Olight Reveals The New ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra Flashlights

ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra allow you to switch quickly between Pure Flood, spotlight, and UV with the intuitive, precisely calibrated rotary selector. The green laser works separately or together with any of the other 3 lights, creating a total of 7 lighting configurations. ArkPro Lite keeps things simple with white light, UV light, and red light for night vision.

ArkPro series sets itself apart with an iconic flat profile, refined design, and masterful craftsmanship. Its slim, rectangular form slides effortlessly into your pocket, while the solid unibody construction inspires confidence the moment it touches your hand. A raised central ridge runs down the center of the body, adding structure and a sense of depth. Industry-leading precision laser microperforations unveil a dual-color indicator, while the meticulously tuned rotary selector, concave button, and textured grip conform to the hand. The ArkPro debuts the industry's first dual-tone design—Silver Graphite—which is available alongside Matte Black, Phantom Squadron, Orange, and OD Green. Every detail is crafted not just to be seen, but to be felt—style reimagined through experience.

The Baton and Baton Ultra

Crafted for everyday adventure, the Baton Ultra and Baton 4 Pro combine a compact, easy-to-carry design with impressive lighting performance. Both lights deliver remarkable brightness and reach, making them reliable companions for everyday tasks and light outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, or evening walks. Thoughtfully engineered for convenience, both lights feature a dual-switch interface for intuitive control, a refined anti-slip grip, and versatile dual charging with magnetic and USB-C options. Powered by a 3,500 mAh battery, they provide dependable runtimes that keep up with everyday use and extended adventures.

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