Posted in: Pop Culture, Sports | Tagged: F1, Formula 1, times square

Formula 1 Opens Times Square Location Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 has partnered with tm:rw on a Times Square activation during the Miami Grand Prix, giving Manhattan goers a taste of a race weekend without leaving the city.

Article Summary Formula 1 and tm:rw have opened a Times Square activation during the Miami Grand Prix at 220 West 42nd Street.

Fans can race on pro-level Formula 1 simulators, tackle iconic circuits, and try to beat Shaquille O’Neal’s lap time.

The Formula 1 experience features rare memorabilia, including a Senna showcar and race-used gear from Lewis Hamilton.

Guests can also shop curated Formula 1 products and collaborations, bringing race weekend energy to Manhattan.

Formula 1 has partnered with tm:rw for an entirely new activation at the heart of Times Square, as they have a new special location you can visit during the Miami Grand Prix. The copmpany is billing this as a race weekend rebuilt in the center of Manhattan, as you can visit 220 West 42nd Street to play on racing simulators, check out the memorabilia collection, snag some special products, and more as they want those in NYC to enjoy the race in style without leaving the city. We have mroe details and a ton of photos from it below as the attrraction is open this weekend.

Enjoy F1 In The Comfort Of Times Square

Powered by Phoenix Racing Simulators from Base Performance Simulators, tm:rw's D1 motion-based simulators deliver professional-grade racing with real-time telemetry and competitive timed laps across iconic Formula 1 circuits. Starting this week, every visitor can take on Shaq's recorded lap time. Beat it and claim the bragging rights. The challenge runs throughout the summer alongside the FIFA World Cup activations at tm:rw. O'Neal, who joined tm:rw as investor, partner and global ambassador earlier this year, set his time in-store during a recent visit. "I don't lose. But if someone beats my time in Times Square, I'll come back and take it back," said Shaquille O'Neal.

Beyond the simulators, guests can explore a curated collection of rare Formula 1 memorabilia — pieces typically reserved for private collections and museums. Highlights include a full-scale Ayrton Senna McLaren showcar, Lewis Hamilton's race-used suit, helmet, gloves, and boots, race-worn visors from Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri, and George Russel, a signed Michael Schumacher helmet, and rare Senna memorabilia including a steering wheel and signed print. The activation extends into a tightly edited selection of F1-inspired products and collaborations, including Loop Earplugs x McLaren Racing, performance-driven lifestyle products and limited-edition design pieces — all experienced in context rather than presented as traditional retail.

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