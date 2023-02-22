The Mandalorian, Grogu, Bo-Katan & Greef Karga S03 Posters Released Set to return to Disney+ for Season 3 on March 1, here's a look at new posters for The Mandalorian, Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Greef Karga.

In a week, Disney+ screens will be glowing with the opening salvo of the third season of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian. Over the past few days, we've been treated to teasers as well as some interesting comments about the franchise's future from the show's creators. But this time around, we're getting a look at the new character profile key art posters that were released for Pascal's Din Djarin, as well as Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directs this season) – take a look:

Jon Favreau on Season 4 & "One Full Story"

If you've been following our coverage, then you know that Favreau offered a heads-up back in May 2022 that writing on the fourth season of The Mandalorian was already underway. Well, thanks to an interview with French news channel BFMTV, we've learned that writing on the fourth season is already complete. "Season 4? Yeah, I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story. So we had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you just write each episode. So I was writing it during post-production. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation of the one full story," Favreau explained.

And when Favreau says "one full story," he's also talking about how all of the series in "The Mandalorian" universe connect to one another. "And then he's [Filoni] doing 'Ahsoka,' which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer/showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows or even 'Skeleton Crew' … all take place in the same 'Star Wars' time period. So there's a lot more things that we have to keep in mind and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of 'The Mandalorian,' as well," Favreau explained.

Dave Filoni on Creating "The Mandalorian" Universe

Filoni sat down with Empire Magazine to share some insight into what viewers can expect from the "Star Wars" spinoff and how the season came to life from the page to the screen. In these highlights, Filoni discusses how the series approaches weaving various "Star Wars" stories & timelines into The Mandalorian (something Filoni showed adept skill at during runs on The Clone Wars and Rebels) and how he's not a fan of "hard endings."

"There's a big question at the end of Season 2… of what will Mando do next? Is that relationship over? In life, things don't always come to a perfect ending," Filoni shared with regard to the second season finale that saw Luke Skywalker return to mentor Grogu. "I think things can continue on, and your adventure continues every day. I used to think about it with 'Clone Wars' all the time. When is that battle over? When is that struggle over because it culminates in 'Revenge Of The Sith?' But that can't be the ending for that show, even though that's the ending of that era. That took a while to figure out."

But while seasons may feel like they have overall resolutions, viewers shouldn't be thinking in terms of things having an ending. "I think that, in some ways, you want each season to have a feeling of an ending. But in a lot of what I've done, I don't like hard endings," revealed Filoni. "I like reading books in a series and then thinking, 'Oh, there's another book, and this is going to keep going.' It's always sad for me when an adventure ends, and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there's always that little bit of hope that something can continue."

With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 (hitting streaming screens on March 1st):

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment for her character to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," the actress explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month: