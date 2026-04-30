Posted in: Cosplay, Fashion, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: boxlunch, star wars

BoxLunch Reveals Multiple New Star Wars Items Ahead of May 4th

Ahead of May the 4th and the upcoming theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, BoxLunch has several new items for obsessed Star Wars fans.

Article Summary BoxLunch has launched a new Star Wars collection for May the 4th 2026, timed to celebrate the franchise and upcoming releases.

New Star Wars apparel includes a Mandalorian flight jacket, baseball jerseys, blind box pins, tees, dresses, and hoodies.

Home and kitchen picks include exclusive Death Star decor, X-Wing oven mitts, throw pillows, themed mugs, and bowls.

The latest BoxLunch Star Wars drop spans apparel, accessories, collectibles, and home goods, with items available online now.

BoxLunch has revealed a new collection of items this week for obsessed Star Wars fans, as a couple of new things will be taking place in May 2026. Ahead of May the 4th and the upcoming theatrical release of The Mandalorian and Grogu, the company has revealed several new items spanning apparel, accessories, collectibles, home decor, and more. This tends to happen every year with the company as they collaborate with Disney on several items to drop in their shop, as this set seems like it came in just a little late. A lot of these you won't get for a few weeks into the month of May.

A New Star Wars x BoxLunch Collection Just In Time For May The 4th 2026

Some of the highlights from the clothing side include a new Mandalorian-themed flight jacket that looks pretty rad, a couple of new baseball jerseys (if you like pretending these things are sports related, a new set of Mandalorian Blind Box Pins, a Helmet Portrait t-shirt, a Grogu-Patterned Flitter Sleeve Dress, as well as a cropped t-shirt in the same style. Along with a couple of hoodies and some dress shirts, in case you want to casually throw Star Wars into your wardrobe without making a big deal about it.

As far as other items go, the highlights have to be the Death Star Lantern Lamp and Wall Shelf, both of which are exclusives to their shop. They also have some fun X-Wing Over Mits, X-Wing throw pillows, Millennium Falcon Tonal Print Bowl, a couple of new coffee mugs that represent different locations within the Star Wars universe, and more. It feels like they went out of their way to make a little something for everybody. Enjoy all of the images here in the galleries we put together, as all of these are up on their online store today.

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