Posted in: CBS, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: beer, Coconut Etiquette, Dogfish Head, Survivor

Dogfish Head Partners With Survivor For a Special 50th Season Brew

To mark the 50th Season of Survivor on CBS, Dogfish Head has partnered with the show to release a new beer called Coconut Etiquette

Article Summary Dogfish Head teams with Survivor for Season 50 to release Coconut Etiquette, a tropical-inspired 6.2% hazy IPA.

Survivor fans can expect toasted coconut, coconut water, and passionfruit flavors inspired by the show’s Fiji setting.

The $50 Survivor Season 50 kit includes a 4-pack, pint glass, sticker, and Buff in a castaway-themed collector box.

Dogfish Head x Survivor kits drop May 1, with more releases May 6 and May 11 ahead of the Survivor finale on May 20.

Dogfish Head revealed a brand new beer that they have made in partnership with the show Survivor for its 50th Season, as they will launch Coconut Etiquette this week. According to the company, this new brew has taken Inspiration from the show's tropical backdrop, as they have created a 6.2% ABV hazy IPA that has been brewed with toasted coconut, dehydrated coconut water, and passionfruit. They actually debuted this at the company's Delaware brewery during Survivor's nationwide scavenger hunt as a surprise treat for local patrons, but they are officially cracking it out for fans to enjoy across the country.

Become The Ultimate Survivor Beer Lover With Dogfish Head's Coconut Etiquette

Coconut Etiquette will be sold within a custom, castaway-themed box, complete with a suite of limited-edition Dogfish Head x Survivor merchandise. Priced at just $50 per each, inclusive of ground shipping, every Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kit features the following items.

1 4pk/12oz cans of Coconut Etiquette

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor pint glass

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor sticker

1 Dogfish Head x Survivor Buff

Fans can grab a limited-edition Dogfish Head x Survivor Season 50 Kit via GiveThemBeer.com, beginning on Friday, May 1, at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Available only while supplies last and limited to one kit per person. Order by Monday, May 11, to ensure arrival ahead of Survivor's season 50 finale, slated to air on CBS and Paramount+ on Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST. Additional drops will happen on May 6 and May 11 at the same times.

"I've watched Survivor alongside my family for years, so when the opportunity came about to collaborate with the show to celebrate their 50th season, I couldn't have been more excited," said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Brewer & Founder. "Working alongside my fellow brewers, we wanted to create a reward-worthy beer embodying the show's island setting. Together, we landed on a beautifully refreshing hazy IPA with all the tropical aromas and flavors you'd expect to find on a jaunt around a Fijian paradise."

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