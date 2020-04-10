Charmed Ones Get Help Rescuing Harry From Very Surprising Source

Viewers of The CW's Charmed must be living under some kind of protection spell, with this week's episode "Search Party" marking the third new episode in a row for the hit supernatural series. With a fourth new episode ready for next week, you can't help but be impressed with any series that can push out new content in our current sea of production shutdowns and premiere date-shifts. Though Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) probably could've used an extra week off after everything that went down during last week's episode. On the plus side, Jordan (Jordan Donica) knows a whole lot more about Harry (Rupert Evans) which is definitely going to go a long way to making his mission of protecting the Charmed Ones a much easier one. Mel, Maggie, and Parker (Nick Hargrove) showed up just in time to save Abigael (Poppy Drayton) and Macy. Unfortunately, the negative side resulted in a ton of angry demons, one very angry Goddrick (Nathan Witte), and Harry in the clutches of The Faction.

Unfortunately, the negative side resulted in a ton of angry demons, one very angry Goddrick (Nathan Witte), and Harry in the clutches of The Faction. Which brings us to the following promo (with two preview images, above and below) for the appropriately-titled "Search Party." With Harry under The Faction's control, it's going to take a little special help in the form of Abigael for Macy, Mel, and Maggie to have any chance of infiltrating a facility that's not big on being infiltrated. We're also being teased that Macy will be coming to a "stunning conclusion" this episode. We're hoping she "concludes" that she and Harry should be together so we can start having cool subplots involving them as a couple (because one can always dream).

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

Enjoyed this article? Share it!