"Charmed" Preview Finds Parker Planning, Harry & Jordan Teaming Up

The CW's Charmed returns this week "The Enemy of My Frenemy" – but if you thought things were going to slow down for Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery)? Well, then you've clearly never tried "breaking up" with the demon world – with our "Charmed Ones" realizing all-too-well that it doesn't take rejection well. But desperate times call for demonic measures – welcome back, Parker (Nick Hargrove). For their part, Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) look to get the inside scoop on the Faction – a move this "odd couple" may not live to regret.

Here's a look at the promo, episode overview, and preview images (including the one above) for this week's episode "The Enemy of My Frenemy":

"Charmed" season 2, episode 16 "The Enemy of My Frenemy": JOINING FORCES – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffries) must join forces with Parker (guest star Nick Hargrove) when Mel is endangered in the demon world. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) infiltrate the Faction with dangerous consequences. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Felix Alcala directed the episode written by Bianca Sams

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood.

CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).