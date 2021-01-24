Charmed Season 3 Preview: Macy Recaps Before It All Goes to Hell

With Charmed set to cast its spell for a third season starting Sunday night, The CW is offering viewers a preview of what they can expect from the season-opener. Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Harry (Rupert Evans) can expect the new season to not give them a lot of time getting used to being back, especially now that there's the "death of all magic" matter to address. One group that's expected to be a major obstacle in the Charmed Ones saving the day. The Faction- because now that both sides are well-aware of each other? The gloves are ready to come off- with the fate of the world's magic resting on their shoulders.

In the following clip, Macy leaves a recording of what's led the sisters and Harry to this point that helps get viewers up to speed- and yet we can't help feeling like it also has that "last will and testament/final goodbye" vibe to it. Not a good thing, as you're about to see (followed by a season trailer as well as episode and season overviews):

Charmed season 3, episode 1 "An Inconvenient Truth": SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones' (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as The Faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez.

The reboot of the iconic series "Charmed" is back for its second season and the Charmed Ones are thrust into a New World Order unlike anything they've ever imagined. After the tragic loss of their mother in season one, the three sisters came together to discover they are formidable witches, and under the guidance of their White Lighter Harry, the Power of Three successfully stopped the impending apocalypse. But saving the world is a tall order, especially when you're not even sure what your place is in that world and now the whole magical community is looking to you.

With the extinction of The Elders, The Charmed Ones are faced with new roles and responsibilities as they find themselves at the forefront of a war between witches and demons looking to take power. Operating within unfamiliar surroundings and working with a newly discovered book of ancient spells, the sisters and Harry must embark on dangerous adventures around the world, testing their powers and their bond. Expanding the mythology in exciting and unexpected ways, season two blazes a new path for the series with new, emotionally resonant episodes filled with high stakes, dark forces, romantic encounters and a season-long mystery that will keep audiences guessing. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).