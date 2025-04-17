Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

Check Out Our Exclusive Clip From NBC's The Making of "The Americas"

With the behind-the-scenes special set to hit this Sunday, here's a Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip from NBC's The Making of "The Americas."

Article Summary Check out a Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip from NBC's The Making of "The Americas."

Tom Hanks narrates the series highlighting nature's wonders across the supercontinent.

Explore cinematic innovations with behind-the-scenes challenges and triumphs.

Join NBC's crew to see what it took to film in extreme environments and wildlife.

Narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring music by Oscar—and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's nature series The Americas highlighted the world's great supercontinent over ten episodes – and this Sunday, April 20th (8 pm ET/PT), the folks who helped make it happen are getting the spotlight. During NBC's The Making of "The Americas," Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whale. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart, and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced.

NBC's The Making of "The Americas": A Preview

Now, here's a look at a Bleeding Cool-exclusive clip showing what went into capturing some amazing looks at a puma, followed by the official image gallery that was released for the behind-the-scenes special:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!