Cheers Needs to Go the "Night Court" Route at Peacock or Paramount+

There's no question that Cheers was one of the more brilliant "everyday person" shows during the Brandon Tartikoff era at NBC. Anchored by a wide range of actors and comedic talent with Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt, Kelsey Grammar, Woody Harrelson, Shelley Long, and Kirstie Alley, the series ran for 271 episodes over 11 seasons as one of the most successful sitcoms of the late 20th century. Winning 28 Emmys, it spawned an even more successful spinoff in Frasier with Grammar picking up where he left off as Dr. Frasier Crane taking his misadventures from Boston to Seattle to be with his family. Now with Paramount+ rebooting Grammar's series, now it's time to think about giving its predecessor a shot at a reboot.

There are obviously factors at play here. As of three years ago and based on his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Danson didn't seem keen on the idea exaggeratedly joking about what it would look like, "It'd be a bunch of people in their 70s in a bar going, 'What? What? A horse walked into a what?'" It's hard to deny on the surface how ridiculous the premise is because it's unrealistic to have all the cast return to the same bar given their respective ages. Then again, Golden Girls was one of the most popular shows of that era too, and still as relevant today as ever before. It wouldn't be far-fetched (with creators James Burrows and Glen and Les Charles' blessing) to see Danson's Sam retaining ownership of the bar or letting Perlman's Carla take over the bar. It's not even far-fetched to have Harrelson's Woody take over for bigger name recognition.

Any of the three actors can anchor a new Cheers series then you can cast younger up-and-coming stars to round out your cast. Wendt and Ratzenberger can make recurring appearances when they're able to help retain the nostalgia feel. It wouldn't even be far-fetched to have a younger relative work or patronize at the bar. last I checked, postal workers still exist in 2021 not to mention new generations can actually enjoy the new series with a diverse cast reflective on contemporary culture. Just look at what they're doing with Night Court?

