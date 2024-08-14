Posted in: NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: cheers, George Wendt, john ratzenberger, kelsey grammer, ted danson, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, woody harrelson

Cheers Stars Danson, Harrelson & Wendt on Their "High" Seas Boat Trip

Cheers stars Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, and George Wendt on how a cast boat ride became a "perfect storm" of dangerous waves and mushrooms.

Cheers stars Ted Danson, Woody Harrelson, and George Wendt had a real-life scenario that could have played out like a classic episode. Danson and Harrelson, who played bartenders Sam Malone and Woody Boyd, respectively, host a series podcast Where Everyone Knows Their Name (via Entertainment Weekly) had Wendt, who played favorite bar patron Norm Peterson on the NBC series, as a guest to reminisce on downtime the male cast members took on an episode that was "very female-heavy," so they weren't needed as much.

Cheers: Danson, Harrelson & Wendt Recall Their Boat Adventure "Trip"

Wendt explained the setup, "So we felt like we could maybe [play hooky] — John had just bought a boat," presumably talking about his Cheers co-star John Ratzenberger, who played lovable aloof mailman Cliff Claven. "A Boston Whaler," Danson clarified. "Yeah, and he was anxious to show it off, so we cooked up this little getaway," Wendt added. Also joining on their adventure was Kelsey Grammer, who plays Dr. Frasier Crane. Created by Glen and Les Charles and Glen Burrows, Cheers ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993.

Danson recalled when temptation reared its ugly head thanks to Harrelson. "So, we get on the boat," The Good Place star said. "Kelsey immediately had been up all night playing cards, went down to the lower bunk, and fell asleep the whole way. He was sound asleep. Woody turns to me and goes, 'Have you ever had mushrooms?' And I go, 'No. No, I haven't.' And he said, 'Well, this will be a good time. We have nothing to do. We'll be out on a boat.' We hadn't had breakfast, so I was fairly hungry and ate, I think an extraordinary amount of mushrooms, and then I'm thinking, 'Oh, this is all right.'"

As their vessel reached halfway to Catalina Island off the Southern California coast, the boat was bombarded by what Danson described as "leftover waves from a hurricane in Mexico." So people not on mushrooms would be seasick pretty much, but I sat there getting more and more and more freaked out and whatever it is — you get stoned or whatever it is on mushrooms — and I look at you, Woody, and you stretched out on a bunk, and I think, 'Oh, he's so used to this that he's just cooling it and relaxing. I am panicking. I'm having trouble breathing. I'll go up top.'"

You can check out the video for more – including Norm…I mean Wendt trying to navigate the chaos while Sam…I mean Danson was high on mushrooms, what Harrelson on drugs looked like to Danson, and seasickness. Cheers is available on digital and multiple streaming platforms.

