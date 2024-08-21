Posted in: Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: Chick-fil-A, opinion, streaming

Chick-fil-A & Chill? Restaurant Chain Eyeing Its Own Streamer: Report

In what could prove to be a big "clucking" deal, Chick-fil-A is reportedly looking to create its own streamer with family-friendly content.

In the interest of full disclosure, there were so many ways we could've opened this article. On one hand, Chick-fil-A wouldn't be the first to create its own media. In the past, companies have produced books, TV specials, animated shorts, VHS/DVD specials, and more that straddled the line between being legit programming and a glorified infomerical. Even Chick-fil-A produced its own run of animated films. On the other hand, starting your own streaming service with your own slate of original programming is a move that takes things to a whole new level. More than that, it's a move that could blow open the doors on streaming in a way that we haven't seen since the "good old days" when local television stations ruled the landscape. Because it's really starting to feel like everyone and their mother is going to get their own streaming service…

If what Deadline Hollywood is exclusively reporting is true, then you could very well find yourself enjoying a Chick-fil-A sandwich with a Chick-fil-A beverage – while watching Chick-fil-A-approved programming. Reportedly, the chicken chain has been reaching out to studios and production companies with an interest in creating (and possibly licensing) some family-friendly shows – for now, leaning more toward unscripted programming with a budget of approximately $400K per episode (though scripted live-action and animated series are reportedly also being considered). Reportedly, Brian Gibson (History's Top Gear, FOX's The X Factor) is running point on the effort – which looks to include a gameshow from Glassman Media (NBC's The Wall) and Michael Sugar's Sugar23 (Netflix's 13 Reasons Why) – with DH reporting that a ten-episode order was given a green light.

With the company choosing to not comment on DH's reporting, everything stays in the land of speculation for now. But if it is true? Well, if you thought the streaming landscape was a mess to figure out before – just wait until Little Ceasars starts dropping soap operas.

