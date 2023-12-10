Posted in: Adult Swim, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Beth Dover, Children's Hospital, exclusive, Helen's Dead, interview, Medical Police, netflix

Childrens Hospital: Dover on Franchise's Future Post-"Medical Police"

Beth Dover (Helen's Dead) spoke with Bleeding Cool on if she's heard anything on the future of Childrens Hospital after Medical Police.

Beth Dover has had a long, diverse career since her debut in the 1993 sitcom Welcome Freshmen. She's been a regular comedic presence ever since taking the occasional dramatic work. Dover's appeared in Guiding Light, Criminal Minds, Burning Love, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Another Period, and Orange Is the New Black. While promoting her latest work in Screen Media's murder mystery comedy Helen's Dead, the actress spoke to Bleeding Cool about her time as Nurse Beth on the Adult Swim comedy Childrens Hospital, a parody of the medical dramas and its Netflix spinoff Medical Police, how close-knit the cast still is, and current side projects. While Childrens Hospital was more an ensemble affair, Medical Police focused on Erinn Hayes' Lola Spratt and Rob Huebel's Owen Maestro.

Beth Dover on Childrens Hospital Franchise's Future

Bleeding Cool: With your work on 'Childrens Hospital' and you were able to revisit that universe in 2020's 'Medical Police,' was there any talk about returning down the line?

Dover: We have a text chain with all the 'Childrens Hospital' guys and Marco Polo all going, so we're always in contact with each other. There's such a comedy Venn Diagram with all those guys, so we end up working together on various projects through the years all the time, and we probably always will. In terms of a 'Childrens Hospital' spin-off, which was 'Medical Police' actually, a lot of us would be open to we're always open to working together.

I don't think there's anything on the table as of right now, but yes, we will work in some incarnation, although lately we've been doing…David Wain, who directed 'Childrens Hospital' and created both the series and 'Medical Police,' is doing Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, which you heard is right; it's a jam band with a bunch of middle-aged dads and me. We have a show at the end of the month at Lodge Room and Ken Marino's in it. It's a fun thing to do, especially during the strike, just performing. Strikes over, but that's what we were doing. We always hang out together in that group, so we'll find ways to work together.

Helen's Dead, which also stars Emile Hirsch, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Tyrese Gibson, Dylan Gelula, Oliver Cooper, and Childrens Hospital's Brian Huskey, is available in theaters and on demand.

