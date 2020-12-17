Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Shows How the Coven Stays Fed & Thirsty

With the final season of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina heading our way later this month, showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa already got the show's fanbase buzzing with a clip of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) spending some time with her aunts- her OG aunts back when she used to look like Melissa Joan Hart: Beth Broderick's Zelda and Caroline Rhea's Hilda. While we're sure our Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis) will have something to say about it, we'll have to wait two more weeks for that. Until then, we have some looks behind the scenes at how the coven stays fed- and with Gavin Leatherwood in the circle, we also see one of the ways they stay thirsty.

Check out the images below- with that final "reunion" pic being our personal favorite:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix)

While the final season's official trailer kicks off with our Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) celebrating her birthday, it doesn't take long for her to realize that there's an evil coming that will cost all of them everything. When The Void calls and The Eldritch Terrors blaze a path of destruction through Greendale, it's going to take getting everyone (and we mean everyone) on the same page- because the only way they're going to survive is to fight together. So with CAOS set to reign one last time starting December 31, 2020, here's your look at the official trailer for the show's final run:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

And for a proper introduction to Sabrina's OG aunts, check out the preview clip below:

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.