Chris Jericho Namedrops Sammy Guevara on WWE's YouTube

Howdy folks! The Chadster here, and let me tell you something, The Chadster is feeling TOTALLY OUTRAGED right now. Why, you ask? Because WWE was nice enough to invite Chris Jericho on their Broken Skull Sessions podcast, and Jericho disrespected them by namedropping an AEW Superstar on a YouTube commercial for the podcast. How could you, Chris Jericho?!

Now, The Chadster understands that Chris Jericho probably feels some kind of loyalty toward AEW because they book him like a top star when everyone knows he's a WWE midcarder at best at this stage of his career, but is that any reason to say the name of an AEW performer on WWE's YouTube? With Stone Cold Steve Austin STANDING RIGHT THERE! Auuughhh!

Here's what was said during the promo:

Stone Cold: Hey, I'm Stone Cold Steve Austin with my next guest on Broken Skull Sessions, the one and only Chris Jericho. I can't believe it, Chris. We're going to make a list of Jericho, where I will give you a category and you will give me your top one or two answers. Top talkers. Chris Jericho: Well, obviously, you and the Rock and I have to say. Stone Cold: Favorite opponents. Jericho: Shawn Michaels and Kevin Owens. Stone Cold: Tag teams. Jericho: Big Show and Sammy Guevara. Stone Cold: Your favorite WrestleMania moment or moments. Jericho: Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 19, where we stole the show. Stone Cold: Love that one. Technical wrestlers. Jericho: Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, top of the top. Stone Cold: High flyers. Jericho: Rey Mysterio, by far. Stone Cold: Future WWE Hall of Famers. Jericho: Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, et cetera, et cetera. Stone Cold: And I will throw you in the mix. This is Chris Jericho, my next guest on Broken Skull Sessions. Do not miss it on Peacock, and that's the bottom line.

Well, that was gracious of Stone Cold, but if The Chadster were in charge of WWE, Chris Jericho would be disqualified from the Hall of Fame for being such a Judas.