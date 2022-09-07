Chris Jericho to Address "AEW Galaxy" on Dynamite Tonight

Chris Jericho will address the "AEW Galaxy" on Dynamite tonight, AEW announced on Twitter. The post All Out episode is set to be one of the most anticipated in the history of the company, but for all the wrong reasons. Nobody is talking about the excellent All Out PPV because all anyone can focus on is the aftermath, where CM Punk used the post-PPV media scrum to air grievances against former friend Colt Cabana, current co-worker Hangman Adam Page, and AEW Executive Vice Presidents and co-founders Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks in a profanity-laden tirade. Punk blamed the group known as The Elite, for which All Elite Wrestling is named, for spreading rumors about Punk trying to get Cabana fired in the wrestling media and Page for making vague shoot comments related to the same situation during a promo over three months ago.

Following Punk's rant, a violent altercation between The Elite vs. Punk and his lackey Ace Steel reportedly occurred backstage. Omega and the Bucks are reported to have confronted Punk in his locker room, where the fight soon broke out, though there are mixed reports as to who "started" it. During the brawl, backstage producer Ace Steel is reported to have struck AEW executive and World Trios Champion Nick Jackson in the eye with a steel chair and bitten and pulled the hair of Kenny Omega. Everyone involved in the altercation has reportedly been suspended, with Punk's future with the company in question. Presumably, Chris Jericho, who, along with Jon Moxley, wasn't even supposed to be there this week but has been called in due to the suspensions, will address that situation. Jericho is reported to have been involved in trying to keep the peace backstage in AEW.

Other matches and segments planned for tonight's AEW Dynamite include Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford in a championship eliminator match. Plus: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship. We'll also see trios action as Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends take on Death Triangle. Additionally, MJF will be in Buffalo to deliver a highly anticipated promo that will likely also address the situation surrounding CM Punk and The Elite.

Also in the news, The Wrestling News reports that AEW's internal investigation into the backstage brawl is being led by legal counsel Chris Peck…

The Wrestling News has learned that AEW's internal investigation into the CM Punk / Elite locker room altercation is being led by their General Counsel, Chris Peck. — The Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsAV) September 7, 2022 Show Full Tweet

…which leads us to wonder: is he related to Walter Peck, the man who tried to shut down The Ghostbusters?!

CM Punk: "Yes, it's true. This man is stepping on his own dick."

AEW Dynamite airs tonight at 8PM Eastern on TBS.