Chris Rock on Oscars Slap: "I'm Not a Victim"; "Shook That S**t Off

Just to get everyone up-to-speed? Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke Rock made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith ("Jada, I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' Can't wait to see it"). What jacked up the entire event to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 was the fact that it was done on stage… during the Academy Awards… live on ABC… and broadcast around the world. So, needless to say, the world lost its collective s**t for a few weeks as the assault was picked apart from every possible angle folks could think of (even the more "unique" one). Flash ahead about four months, and it looks like Rock's feeling a lot more comfortable talking about what went down. In fact, he's ready to joke about it. Thanks to the fine folks over at US Weekly, we learned that Rock addressed "The Slap Heard 'Round the World" during a stand-up set Rock & Kevin Hart were co-headlining at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, this past Sunday.

At one point, referring to Smith as "Suge Smith" (a reference to imprisoned Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight), Rock shared, "Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face." Later on in his act, Rock was on the topic of how people are becoming overly sensitive and looking to play the victim when he threw in, "I'm not a victim, motherf***er" while joking that he "shook that s**t off" before getting back to work. "Yeah, that s**t hurt, motherf***er. But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day … I don't go to the hospital for a papercut," Rock added. During a show at Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, California, back in April, Rock let everyone know that he knew folks wanted to hear from him, but it wouldn't be happening that night- or until the right terms had been met. "I'm OK, I have a whole show, and I'm not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back," Rock shared during the opening of his performance (and thanks to Deadline Hollywood for the heads-up considering no video is currently & legally available).