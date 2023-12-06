Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: christmas, grand opening, nbc, preview, trailer

Christmas at the Opry: NBC Previews Wynonna Judd-Hosted Special

With NBC's Wynonna Judd-hosted Christmas at the Opry set for Thursday, here's a look at preview images & a trailer for the holiday special.

NBC & Grammy Award-winning country superstar Wynonna Judd are bringing an all-star lineup of country music stars to the Grand Ole Opry House stage this Thursday, December 7th, for a night filled with musical holiday festivities. NBC's two-hour Christmas at the Opry special features performances by a number of artists and country music icons, including Adam Doleac, BRELAND, Brenda Lee, Chris Janson, Chrissy Metz, Kelly Clarkson, Lauren Alaina, Meghan Patrick, Mickey Guyton, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Trace Adkins. During the special, viewers will be treated to a mix of Christmas favorites, holiday classics, and today's biggest hits – including a number of duets & collaborations that will keep viewers talking. And now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released for the special – and make sure to check out the trailer that follows:

With NBC's Christmas at the Opry set to arrive on Thursday, December 7th, at 8 pm ET/PT (and the following day on Peacock), here's a look at the trailer for the holiday special:

Featuring the best and brightest voices in country music, the festive two-hour special "Christmas at the Opry" will treat viewers to an array of Christmas favorites, holiday classics and today's biggest hits. Wynonna Judd will host the highly anticipated musical event featuring performances in front of a live audience of country music fans from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

NBC's Christmas at the Opry is executive produced by Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski for Den of Thieves, along with RAC Clark and Jen Jones. For more information on holiday event, visit the NBCUniversal Media Village website at www.nbcumv.com. Please follow NBC on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

In order to create a more inclusive experience for blind and low-vision viewers, NBCUniversal is proud to present the full NBC broadcast with audio description on the Secondary Audio Program channel (SAP), provided by Descriptive Video Works. The broadcast will be available with additional audio narration describing the rich visuals of the show.

