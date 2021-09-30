Chucky, Michael Myers & More Headline Shudder's Behind the Monsters

Sure, you've spent hours upon hours watching Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Candyman, Chucky, and Pinhead slice-n-dice their way across movie screens for decades. But have you really ever tried to get to know them as people? With wants, desires & aspirations for a better tomorrow? Okay, maybe that's not what Shudder's new original docu-series Behind the Monsters is all about. But what it does do is take a deep dive into those cinematic horror icons via interviews with horror experts as well as the writers, directors & actors from the original films that made each character the stuff of horror legends

Written & directed by Gabrielle Binkley & Anthony Uro, executive produced by Phil Nobile Jr., Kelly Ryan & Mark Shostrom, and produced by Stage 3 Productions, here's a look at the official trailer for Behind the Monsters, set to be unleashed on Shudder on Tuesday, October 26 (and releasing weekly), followed by a rundown of the six episodes:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Behind the Monsters – Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JFTyVG4jtA)

CANDYMAN, featuring interviews with the original Candyman (1992) Director Bernard Rose and stars Tony Todd and Virginia Madsen; Candyman (2021) Director Nia DaCosta; and Horror Noire's Tananarive Due, among others. CHUCKY, with interviews with Child's Play (1988) Creator/Writer Don Mancini, Director Tom Holland and star Catherine Hicks, along with the voice of Chucky, Brad Dourif, among others. JASON VOORHEES, including interviews with Kane Hodder, actor/stuntman from Friday the 13th Parts VII & VIII, Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X, and Tom Savini, special effects creator on Friday the 13th Parts I & IV, among others. MICHAEL MYERS, featuring interviews with actor Nick Castle from Halloween and the new Halloween films from Blumhouse, as well as Halloween (2018) stunt actor James Jude Courtney, among others. FREDDY KRUEGER, including interviews with A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994) stars Heather Langenkamp and Lin Shaye, as well as Special Effects Designer Jim Doyle, among others. PINHEAD, including an interview with Hellraiser actor Doug Bradley and others.