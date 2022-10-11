Chucky Season 2 Ep. 2 Preview: Package for Jake, Devon & Lexy?

After an "explosive" season opener to "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's Chucky found our trio going from one bad situation to the next, we have a look at S02E02 "The Sinners Are Much More Fun." And what you saw previewed prior to the season starting has now become a reality. But our trio is going to need a lot more than faith to keep themselves alive, especially with Chucky anxious to send them on a one-way journey to meet their maker.

Here's a Look at Chucky S02E02 "The Sinners Are Much More Fun"

"Chucky" Season 2 Episode 2 "The Sinners Are Much More Fun": Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) face the scariest threat of all: Catholic school. Faced with stuffy uniforms, an uptight priest running the show, and a surprise visit from their old "friend" Chucky, the trio has their work cut out for them if they want to survive their first semester. This week's episode was written by Mallory Westfall & Mancini.

"Our kids are sent to a Catholic reform school. So we follow this budding gay relationship in a Catholic school setting. As you can imagine, there's going to be some conflict going on," Mancini teased. But that won't keep a certain someone from his goal. "Chucky's not done with them," he added. "He has sworn vengeance on those who thwarted him in season 1, and he attempts to get it."

Now here's some insight into what the demonic doll has in store this time around. After his diabolical plan to invade children's hospitals in America was foiled in season 1, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly), now his sworn enemy. Arthur, Arnarson, Lind & Tilly join Brad Dourif (back as the iconic voice of the demonic doll), Alex Vincent (Andy Barclay), Christine Elise (Kyle), Barbara Alyn Woods (Mayor Michelle Cross), Fiona Dourif (Nica Pierce), Devon Sawa (Season 1: Lucas and Logan Wheeler), and Lara Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal, Reacher). Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, and Sutton Stracke are also set to appear in the upcoming season.