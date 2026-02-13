Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA: Here's an Early Look at Series Premiere S01E01: "Directed Energy"

Along with the trailer for CBS's Tom Ellis (Lucifer) & Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA, we also look at S01E01: "Directed Energy."

With only ten days to go until CBS and showrunner/EP Mike Weiss's (FBI) Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA hits our screens, we're getting our best look yet at what the new series has to offer. Along with an overview and image gallery for S01E01: "Directed Energy" that's waiting for you below, we've also included a look at the official trailer (which you can check out above) – with the "FBI" universe series (as you're about to see) debuting on Feb. 23rd.

CIA Season 1 Episode 1: "Directed Energy" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 1: "Directed Energy" – When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset. Written by Mike Weiss and directed by Ken Girotti.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

