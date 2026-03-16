Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA: Here's Our Updated Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor" Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S01E04: "Forced Labor."

Article Summary Get an early look at CBS's CIA Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor," airing tonight on CBS.

Colin and Bill team up to dismantle an international baby-smuggling ring in this week’s intense episode.

Bill faces personal struggles as his father's health takes a downward turn back home.

Watch official trailers, sneak peeks, and preview images from the latest CIA episode, "Forced Labor."

CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's CIA isn't exactly giving Colin (Tom Ellis) and Bill (Nick Gehlfuss) a whole lot of time to catch a breather, as the two look to take down an international baby-smuggling ring. Meanwhile, Bill remains troubled by his father's worsening health. See what we mean? That's some pretty intense stuff after only three episodes… just putting it out there. With that in mind, we have an official overview, images, a trailer, and sneak peeks for S01E04: "Forced Labor" waiting for you below:

CIA Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 4: "Forced Labor" – When a wanted Belarusian national is discovered posing as an expecting father, Colin and Bill work to expose an international illegal baby smuggling ring. Meanwhile, Bill worries about his father's health back home. Written by Siobhan Byrne O'Connor and directed by Norberto Barba.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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