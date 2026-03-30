Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia

CIA Returns Tonight: Here's Our S01E06: "Pledge of Allegiance" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss-starring CIA, S01E06: "Pledge of Allegiance."

Article Summary CIA S01E06 "Pledge of Allegiance" airs tonight, featuring a gripping new terror threat.

Colin and Bill must decode the secrets of a man freed after nine years in captivity.

The team races to prevent a deadly attack before time runs out, raising the stakes.

Episode written by Céline C. Robinson and directed by Jon Cassar; expect major twists.

After a tip comes in about an upcoming terror attack, Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team recover a man who was kidnapped nine years prior. Could his time in captivity be the key to stopping some serious carnage before it's too late? Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peeks for tonight's chapter of CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's CIA, S01E06: "Pledge of Allegiance":

CIA Season 1 Episode 6: "Pledge of Allegiance" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 6: "Pledge of Allegiance" – After Colin receives a tip on an upcoming terror plot, the team recovers a young man who was kidnapped nine years ago in Turkey and dig into his time in captivity to help stop the attack. Meanwhile, Bill looks into someone very close to Colin. Written by Céline C. Robinson and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

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