CIA S01E02 "Directed Energy" Sneak Peeks: Colin & Bill Head North

Check out sneak peeks at next week's episode of CBS's Tom Ellis (Lucifer) & Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA, S01E02: "Fatal Defect."

After an explosively intense series opener this week, CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's (FBI) Tom Ellis (Lucifer) and Nick Gehlfuss (Chicago Med)-starring CIA is back next week with S01E02: "Fatal Defect" – and we have an updated look at what's ahead to pass along. In the season's second chapter, Colin (Ellis) and Bill (Gehlfuss) head north to track a smuggler and end up with a foreign contact looking to defect. Along with the previously released overview, image gallery, and trailer, we have four seak peeks waiting for you below:

CIA S01E02: "Fatal Defect" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 2: "Directed Energy" – When a known smuggler is flagged at the New York border with unidentified cargo, Colin and Bill head upstate to track. To find this smuggler, they must enlist the help of a foreign intelligence officer looking to defect. Written by Alex Berger and directed by Jon Cassar.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

