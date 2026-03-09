Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cia, fbi

CIA S01E03 "Bridge of Lies" Preview: Can Colin & Bill Get Nikki Back?

Colin (Tom Ellis), Bill (Nick Gehlfuss), and the team race against the clock to get Nikki (Necar Zadegan) back from Hong Kong after her cover is blown trying to get a U.S. intelligence officer back stateside in tonight's episode of CBS and showrunner Mike Weiss's CIA, S01E03: "Bridge of Lies." Along with an official overview, we have an image gallery, episode trailer, and four sneak peeks at tonight's chapter – which also happens to guest-star Jeremy Sisto as FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

CIA Season 1 Episode 3: "Bridge of Lies" Preview

CIA Season 1 Episode 3: "Bridge of Lies" – When a deeply embedded U.S. intelligence officer is detained in Hong Kong, Nikki insists on traveling there to bring him home. But when her cover is blown, the team must work tirelessly to get her back to New York. Written by Brendan Feeney and directed by Peter Stebbings.

When by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force, he finds himself teamed up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). Together, they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows. Necar Zadegan stars as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, with Natalee Linez on board as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian.

Stemming from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Wolf Entertainment, and CBS Studios, CBS's CIA is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Showrunner David Hudgins, Nicole Perlman & David Chasteen, and Peter Jankowski.

