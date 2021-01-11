Clarice Official Trailer: For Agent Starling, Old Demons Never Die

With Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet's pseudo-sequel spinoff to author Thomas Harris' The Silence of the Lambs, set to premiere on February 11, CBS' Clarice is following up on yesterday's release of preview images with the trailer for the series. Set a year after the events of the novel that found her facing off with the serial killer "Buffalo Bill" and the machinations of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) is looking to restart her career- but things have definitely changed. Starling finds that her experiences have left her more attuned to the evils that she hunts- and more aware of the mysteries from her past that continue to haunt her. Joining Breeds in the cast are Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin.

Here's a look at the full trailer for CBS' Clarice, continuing the legacy of Agent Starling- who's realizing all too well that some old demons never die:

'"The Silence Is Over": From acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds ("Pretty Little Liars") in the title role, 'Clarice' is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of "The Silence of the Lambs." Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice's bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man's world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Elizabeth Klaviter, and Heather Kadin are executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.