Clean Slate: Amazon Previews New Laverne Cox, George Wallace Comedy

Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in the new sitcom Clean Slate from the late Norman Lear, coming to Prime Video on February 6th.

Prime Video revealed the trailer for the new comedy series Clean Slate, from legendary producer the late Norman Lear, and starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace. It's about time Laverne Cox returned to screens, and in the genre she's best at: comedy. We've also been deprived of comedy legend Wallace for far too long. Sparks fly when an old grouch is reunited with his adult kid after twenty-three years — and that kid is now a glamorous trans woman. It's a classic sitcom setup that we've come to expect from Norman Lear. Can the father and newly-gendered daughter rekindle their relationship on a… clean slate? Yeah, we had fun writing that. Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison, and Norah Murphy join Cox and Wallace in the cast.

Clean Slate follows Harry (Wallace), an old-school car wash owner in Alabama who has a lot of soul-searching to do when the child he once called "son" returns after 17 years as a proud trans woman named Desiree (Cox). Her homecoming brings together a hilarious cast of friends, coworkers, and love interests as Desiree and Harry try to get it right the second time around. The series explores universal themes of unconditional love, all through Norman Lear's signature boundary-pushing brand of comedy. The comedy is centered on Cox's sassiness and Wallace's trademark curmudgeon schtick, which is old school but never gets old. Sometimes, the old tunes are still the best tunes. Why fix what ain't broken?

Cox, via her production company Laverne Cox Productions, Wallace, and Dan Ewen (Dear Santa, Playing with Fire) are creators and executive producers of the series. Emmy winners Norman Lear (Act III Productions) and Brent Miller executive produce the series. Ewen co-showruns the series with Executive Producer Simran Baidwan. Paul Hilepo is a producer. Nisha Ganatra directed the series pilot. All eight episodes of Clean Slate, produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, will debut on Prime Video on February 6th in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

