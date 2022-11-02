Clone High 20th Anniversary "Thaws Out" 2 More HBO Max Series Previews

Earlier today, we checked in on a brief preview that Chris Miller shared of the upcoming adult animated HBO Max series in honor of the original series' 20th anniversary. Well, apparently, the celebration wasn't quite over because we've been treated to two additional looks at the 2023 take on Miller, Phil Lord & Bill Lawrence's Clone High. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, the new series finds the trio executive producing, with Lord & Miller writing and Erica Rivinoja (South Park, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, original Clone High) serving as showrunner.

Here's a look at Lord & Miller's tweets offering additional looks at the "thawing" process, with the series set to hit HBO Max screens next year::

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Clone High… @hbomax gifted us some industrial strength hair dryers! Thawing out in 2023… pic.twitter.com/tWHBtgSUyJ — Phil Lord (@philiplord) November 2, 2022

Here's a look back at Miller's tweet from earlier today that Tara Billinger, who serves as Art Director on the series, confirmed was a sneak peek at what's to come in a retweet offering some personal thoughts on how it feels to see the series start to go public:

20 years ago today our first show, CLONE HIGH, debuted.

Seems about time to unfreeze the clones.

They'll be fully thawed out in 2023 on HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/08gHqbOK6v — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) November 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"First sneak peek for the show I've been art directing on for the past year or so. This has been such a fun ride so far, this crew is truly special, and we're so excited to finally thaw out the clones in 2023!" Billinger wrote in her retweet of Miller's preview. And in case anyone's wondering if the humor will still be as strong as the original, Billinger adds in the thread, "It is very funny. Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller] brought their A-game." Here's a look at the original tweet:

First sneak peek for the show I've been art directing on for the past year or so. This has been such a fun ride so far, this crew is truly special and we're so excited to finally thaw out the clones in 2023! 🧬 #clonehigh https://t.co/SX2xpuGJ1R — Tara Billinger (@TaraBillinger) November 2, 2022