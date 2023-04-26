CM Punk, Chris Jericho Reportedly Meet Regarding Punk's AEW Return Reports are that CM Punk and Chris Jericho have met ahead of Punk's rumored AEW return this June. Next up? Passing notes in Study Hall!

A little less than two weeks, reports surfaced that AEW was actively looking for CM Punk to return at the June 21st AEW Dynamite on TBS (which could now be changed to June 17th if the new show is confirmed). With that news also came reports from sources that Punk and Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) had yet to meet but that Punk was reportedly interested in having one. In addition, there was also talk of a meeting between Punk and Chris Jericho, but it wasn't clear at that time if that was in the planning stages or if it had taken place. With Punk reportedly looking to return either working with or apart from Omega and The Young Bucks, it was also theorized that the rumored new Saturday show could be a way to keep both parties apart. Now, thanks to reports from Fightful Select and Wrestling News, it appears that Punk and Jericho met last Friday in Tampa Bay, Florida (only days before Punk would take a well-documented trip behind the scenes of WWE Monday Night Raw).

According to reports, AEW owner Tony Khan & FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) were in attendance, and the meeting had gone well, with no apparent "drama" considering the bad blood between the two through most of what's gone down. The general feeling was that Jericho & Punk may be willing to work together once Punk returns to television but that nothing has been set in stone quite yet. With regard to Punk and his status with Omega and The Young Bucks, it isn't known if a meeting has taken place or if plans are in motion for one to happen. Here's a look back at what Punk had to say about Jericho and a few other folks in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post:

"SIGH. I wasn't cleared to come back to wrestle yet. Then plan was to wrestle at the PPV," Punk began the message that was posted and then removed (transcribed as posted). "I sat and listened to moxleys Rocky three idea. I explained how I'd never seen a Rocky movie. I and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn't lose to me. I'd never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony [Khan] if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He's the boss so I said okay but I'd need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn't need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. [Chris] Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I'll never put a company above my health ever again."