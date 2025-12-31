Posted in: TV | Tagged: anderson cooper, andy cohen, new year's eve

CNN's New Year's Eve: Cooper & Cohen's Co-Host Tequila Making Return

Andy Cohen confirmed that tequila makes its return to "co-host" alongside Cohen and Anderson Cooper during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live.

Sure, Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora might have an impressive celebration going on over at ABC with Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. And it looks like things are looking festive over in Tennessee for CBS's Christmas in Nashville. But there are two very important things that both of those year-end specials lack. Yup, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Thankfully, the duo will be back on our screens tonight for CNN's New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen. Returning for their ninth consecutive year, Cooper and Cohen will be broadcasting live from the heart of New York City's iconic Times Square with an evening filled with music, laughter, and live coverage of celebrations from around the world. But it's our two silver-haired ringmasters who make the night special, year end and year out – with Cooper's alcohol-fueled giggles being just one of the night's highlights. Well, for those of you worrying that CNN might be imposing a dry New Year's Eve event, Cohen took to social media, making one thing perfectly clear: "YES! TEQUILA TONIGHT!!!!"

Here's a look at Cohen's post from Wednesday afternoon, answering a fan's important questions and putting all of our minds at ease about tonight's festivities.

Tonight's year-end festivities will feature music, comedy, and surprise guests – with a lineup that includes:

Stephen Colbert

Robyn performing live from Times Square

performing live from Times Square Shakira performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL

performing at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL Brandy and Monica from "The Boy Is Mine Tour" presented by BPC

and from "The Boy Is Mine Tour" presented by BPC Bryan Adams from Madison Square Garden

from Madison Square Garden Florence + The Machine

RAYE

Mentalist Oz Perlman

Amy Sedaris

Brandi Carlile

Aloe Blacc

Patti LaBelle

Singer & Songwriter Michelle Williams

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell

and B.J. Novak

Leanne Morgan

Sarah Sherman

