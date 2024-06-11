Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview, Season 6

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Confirms Sixth & Final Season Has Wrapped

Jon Hurwitz announced that his, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai has wrapped.

Did you really think that Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai would go out on a quiet, introspective note? Last month, the series creators raised the bar on final seasons in a very big way – with Netflix announcing that the series would return on July 18th for the first of a three-part, 15-episode epic endgame. Here's how it works: Part 1 arrives on July 18th, with Part 2 set for November 28th. Following that, the series comes to a close in 2025 with an epic Finale Event – but before any of that can happen? Work on the series has to officially wrap – and that's exactly what Hurwitz signaled this evening.

Here's a look at Hurwitz's tweet/x from earlier this evening, confirming that the series has wrapped filming.

Here's a look back at the image gallery that was released by Netflix back at the beginning of May when the announcement of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series' return dates were revealed:

The sixth season picks up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, with our senseis and students needing to decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai – the world championships of karate. Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Now, here's a look back at previously released previews for the final season:

Netflix's Cobra Kai is written and executive-produced by Heald, Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Studios – along with Susan Ekins (in association with Sony Pictures Television), with Macchio and Zabka also serving as executive producers. The first five seasons of the "Karate Kid" spinoff series are currently streaming on Netflix.

