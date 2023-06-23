Posted in: Netflix, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, elon musk, karate kid, kreese, mark zuckerberg, martin kove, netflix

Cobra Kai Confirms Elon Musk Membership; Kreese Training Underway

Elon Musk & Mark Zuckerberg - two imaginary "tough guys." So it makes sense that Musk would go through imaginary "training" with Coba Kai...

At this point, there needs to be some international mandate slapped on Twitter abuser Elon Musk and Meta's Mark "Im A Real Boy!" Zuckerberg that they have to fight – they don't even have a choice anymore. Because, at this point, putting everything on the scales? The sight of those two real-life lightweights beating the collective s**t out of each other might be the only viable thing either of them has left to offer society in some kind of uplifting way. Well, it looks like the fight might just be inching closer to reality – at least in the universe of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai. With the writers' strike delaying things with the final season, it looks like Kreese & the Cobra Kai dojo have found a very familiar face to train in the meantime. "I've started training [Elon Musk]," tweeted series star & official Kreese spokesperson Martin Kove. "He's officially Cobra Kai." That makes sense on so many levels – but we're not buying Zuckerberg being trained by either Daniel or Johnny so this should get interesting (though it probably won't).

Here's a look at Kove's tweet confirming the dojo that Musk is apparently calling home before the "big fight":

And here's a look back at the team from Netflix's Cobra Kai as they reunited for a table read of the final run:

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

