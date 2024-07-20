Posted in: Cobra Kai, Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, hilary swank, Karate Kid 5, netflix, Ralph Macchio, the karate kid

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio on Hilary Swank Rumors, Karate Kid 5 & More

Ralph Macchio on why Cobra Kai has generational appeal, the end of Season 6 Part One, Karate Kid 5, Hilary Swank rumors, and more.

One thing we are certain with the future of The Karate Kid franchise is Ralph Macchio has at least one more adventure in him once Netflix's Cobra Kai wraps in 2025 when season six, part three drops with Sony's untitled Karate Kid 5 film opposite Jackie Chan, the star of the 2010 standalone film, releases. With part one of Cobra Kai releasing, Macchio spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the franchise's generational, his thoughts on the final season, and teased whether The Next Karate Kid (1994) star Hilary Swank will appear.

Ralph Macchio on the Final Season of Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid 5

ET: What does this moment mean to you? I mean, look at these fans.

This is all the young fans. You have 10-year-old kids and their families, four generations of support, and fandom. It's quite unique. I try to find new words, but unique, overwhelming, and ultimately, grateful.

As Mr. Miyagi would say, "We're always learning," so what would you take away from this experience on Cobra Kai?

Never say never. Be careful what you think you know, because you put good out there, maybe the good comes back so here we are.

Maybe this is the end of the story, and then, boom! You're going into the movie.

It keeps going. It never ceases to amaze me the fandom's love for these characters and building generation after generation. I'm trying to stay on the surfboard.

Is there anyone from 'The Karate Kid' universe who hasn't shown up yet you're hoping at some point, somewhere down the line, shows up?

I can't mention names, but there might be one, two, or some that have shown up in a small capacity I would like to see a larger capacity. How about that?

I keep rooting for Hilary Swank.

Who doesn't? That would be the one piece that would be interesting.

For more, including what Macchio says about showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, possibly including Joe Esposito's You're the Best Around from the original The Karate Kid (1984), his thoughts on the end of Part I and the series finale, you can check out the video above. Cobra Kai season six, part two premieres on November 15th, and part three in 2025 on Netflix.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!