Cobra Kai Season 5 Going "New Way" That "No One Can Possibly Predict"

At the Producers Guild Awards, Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwiz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz have tons planned for season five The Karate Kid sequel series on Netflix. "Season 4 everyone knew that we were heading toward a tournament — Season 5, no one knows where we are headed," Hurwitz told Deadline Hollywood. "We do, because we already made it. There's a lot of insanity; if you're a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there's going to be a lot of karate."

The conclusion of season four saw Miyagi-Do's Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Cobra Kai's Tory (Peyton List) win their respective tournaments in the All-Valley Karate Tournament, but the latter's victory in a controversial fashion given Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) paying off the presiding referee. "The bad guys won in Season 4, so there's going to be some hell to pay, whether there's more hellfire or retribution," Heald added. "There's lot of people punching each other, kicking others, but the story is going to go in a new way that no one can possibly predict."

As far as the future goes, "We have an end in mind," Schlossberg said. "How many seasons it takes to get there, we don't know. We're enjoying making it so much. If it gets tiring to us, we'll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out." When asked what the producer would like to cast next, "That could be potential spoiler territory," Hurwitz told Variety. "What I will say is 'Every single actor who's ever been in a 'Karate Kid' movie…we know they exist, and we're always thinking of different ideas. Any of the movies and you're thinking, 'Can that person show up,' 'Cobra Kai' is the show to watch and that's where it might happen." "I don't know Meryl Streep's here tonight I heard," Schlossberg joked. "So we'll see what happens if the three of us work our magic. She could do that. She can learn everything."

Heald shared some behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram that includes Martin Kove, Griffith, Mary Mouser, Courtney Henggeler, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Dallas Dupree Young, Tanner Buchanan, Paul Walter Hauser, Joe Seo, Gianni DeCenzo, and more.