Cobra Kai: Zabka, Griffith Appreciate Patton Oswalt's Season 4 Support

There's no surprise that the Netflix series Cobra Kai has fans from across the country and all over the world even to the point where megafans like country star Carrie Underwood made an appearance at the All Valley Karate Tournament in season four. Another famous fan of the series is actor, comedian, and lovable nerd himself Patton Oswalt, who offered his own review of the series. "Just a reminder that the 4th Season of [Cobra Kai] is brilliant and hilarious. The show gets better and better, and its theme (the danger of nostalgia) could NOT be more relevant. And [William Zabka]'s training sequence in episode 5 cracked me up," he wrote.

The attention drew the likes of stars William Zabka and Thomas Ian Griffith. The latter made his triumphant return to The Karate Kid franchise TV series reprising his memorable role as Cobra Kai-cofounder Terry Silver, which he originally played in The Karate Kid Part III (1989). Cobra Kai season four saw John Kreese (Martin Kove) recruiting his former Vietnam War squadmate to help train his students for the upcoming tournament. His former champion Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) splintered off creating his own dojo in Eagle Fang and joined forces with rival Miyagi-Do ran by Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

With the tournament adding exhibitions to demonstrate proficiency in martial arts, the contest was changed to have a point system with the highest total winning for the participating dojo. Also different are gender-specific tournaments for men and women. While Miyagi-Do's Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) won the men's tourney, Cobra Kai won the day with Tory's (Peyton List) victory in the women's contest (albeit a tainted one with Silver's bribe to the referee). Kreese made an agreement with LaRusso and Lawrence that if his dojo won, both Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do would shut down. Obviously, it won't be the case as in the very least with LaRusso who recruited Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) joining him stateside for what will be season five.