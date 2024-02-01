Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid, netflix, preview

Cobra Kai Season 6 BTS Image Released; Final Season Previewed (VIDEO)

Here's a Netflix preview for Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai Season 6.

Article Summary New BTS image and final season preview for Cobra Kai, stirring fan excitement.

Season 6 promises fresh faces, legacy character returns, and thrilling new dynamics.

Show creators hint at future projects in the Miyagi-verse following Season 6.

Exciting updates teased: more emotion, bigger fights, and unseen character interactions.

If you missed the release of the Next on Netflix trailer earlier today, we've got a look at the sixth & final season of Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Ralph Macchio & William Zabka-starring Cobra Kai to send your way. Along with the show's return teased in the streamer's preview of what's in store for 2024, viewers were also treated to a look behind the scenes at filming – with some very familiar faces together (making some very bold fashion statements):

While on a flight earlier this month, Hurwitz opened up Twitter/X for fans to ask questions about the "Karate Kid" spinoff sequel series, Obliterated, or any other topics that they had in mind. When it comes to Cobra Kai, Hurwitz teases the return of another familiar face from the film franchise, the level of fight scenes that viewers can expect, and a whole lot more. Here's a look:

Miguel/Robby Dynamic: So what can we expect from Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in terms of their new dynamic?

More Familiar Faces? When asked how likely it is that someone else from the four "Karate Kid" films (along with an image of Pat Morita, Hilary Swank, and a hawk) will appear in the final season: "I can't promise the hawk or any Oscar winners in this photo — I will never give potential spoilers — but rest assured we'll have at least one character from the 'Karate Kid' films return that hasn't yet appeared on 'Cobra Kai'"

Will a Series Immediately Spin-Off from "Cobra Kai" Season 6? "Cobra Kai is one major chapter in this Karate opera. While I can say we are actively working on other potential stories in the Miyagiverse, we have nothing official to report at this time."

"Cobra Kai"/"Obliterated" Sharing a Cast Member: "I can confirm that at least one actor who appeared in Obliterated will show up in Cobra Kai S6."

Combined Dojo Getting New Look, Gi? "All I can say is the 'Cobra Kai' S6 merch game should have some fresh new looks!"

Season 6 Will Feature New Fights and Rematches: "We asked our Emmy-nominated stunt team to mix it up and deliver subpar fights this season, but they refused and, unfortunately, will be delivering our most kickass fight yet — sometimes between characters who have never fought before. Other times in rematch form."

Don't Read Into William Zabka's Training Video When It Comes to Sekai Taikai: "The specifics of the Sekai Taikai will come to light on the show. I wouldn't read into Mr. Zabka's training video. He's never fought in a tournament on the series, and he's still needed to be in kickass karate shape every season."

Are Heald, Hurwitz & Schlossberg Involved with New "Karate Kid" Film? "We are not officially involved in the new 'Karate Kid' movie in any way, but we are friends of the court who hope it kicks ass! Love that guy Ralph Macchio!"

Big "Character Interaction" Tease Alert! "On our first day of shooting, two characters I love who have never shared screen time had a really fun moment together. Looking forward to more of that happening."

The Final Season Tears Have Started to Fall: "I can confirm I witnessed my first tear and have been warned we'll need to increase our Kleenex budget as the shoot rolls along."

Guess Who Gets to Win a Fight? "Robby will win a fight."

Why Hurwitz Isn't Commenting on Episode Lengths: "Both in life and on X, it's nearly impossible to tell when Hayden's serious. I consider talking about episode lengths a form of spoiler, so I'll say no more."

Character Whose Arc Evolved the Most: "I feel like [Yuji Okumoto] was a revelation in Season 3. I've always loved Chozen, but would have never predicted how much we'd write to him in Season 5. Could watch that character all day, every day."

Cobra Kai Creators Address Season 6 & Franchise's Future

Promising the "biggest" and "baddest" season yet, the show's creators penned a letter to the show's supporters thanking them for their support and explaining the importance of ending Cobra Kai "on our terms" when the news was first announced earlier this year. Here's a look back at their letter:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), and Martin Kove (John Kreese) star, along with Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O'Brien (Devon) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver).

Alicia Hannah-Kim (Minx) portrays South Korean sensei Kim Da-Eun, who plays a major role in Terry Silver's expansion plans. Dallas Dupree Young's Kenny Payne had been promoted to series regular for the fifth season. In addition, Sean Kanan is returned to the franchise to reprise his role as Mike Barnes. Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via production company Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

