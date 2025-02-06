Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: cobra kai, karate kid

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 Teaser Crane-Kicks Us Right in "The Feels"

See why this mini-teaser for Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 was like a crane-kick to our "feels."

With only a week to go until Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg's Cobra Kai rolls out its final run, Netflix released a new teaser for Season 6 Part 3 that does a nice job of crane-kicking us in the feels? How? By offering us a look back at nearly six seasons of the Ralph Macchio and William Zabka-starring "Karate Kid" sequel series. Thankfully, they kept the energy levels high while reminding us of why we love the series so much.

Here's a look at the recap teaser that was released earlier today, with the final chapters set to hit on Feb. 13th:

Everything has led to this moment! Only one week remains until the greatest karate saga reaches its epic conclusion. 👊🔥 Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 streams February 13. pic.twitter.com/BzxSy0aLKN — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) February 6, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Cobra Kai Co-Creator on Dividing Final Season Schedule

Before fielding questions during a social media Q&A, Hurwitz addressed the question that he's been getting a lot lately: "Why don't you drop the rest of S6 right NOW, you idiot?!?!?" The series co-creator offered, "Because the rest of the episodes aren't finished yet, unfortunately. Yes, we finished filming a couple months ago, but a lot more work needs to be done before an episode is ready for your eyes. Editing. Coloring. Visual Effects. Sound Design. ADR. Recording the score with an orchestra. Sound mixing. Etc. And that's all before the show gets dubbed and subtitled in dozens of languages for audiences all around the world," Hurwtiz shared, offering an honest rundown of just how much went into -and is still going into – post-production. "We know that for some of you, it's been frustrating to only have 5 episodes to watch so far. It's frustrating for us, too, because we know the adventure ahead, and we're dying for you to experience it!"

"At the end of the day, we (including our partners) had a choice when it came to the release. 1) Wait until 2025 for audiences to get more Cobra Kai. Or 2) Get the episodes out to audiences much sooner — in batches — as soon as they were ready," Hurwitz continued, offering some insight into the thinking behind the release schedule decision. "Because of the delay between seasons, we all chose the latter and designed each drop with that release in mind. This first drop was the appetizer — the road to the tournament ahead, complete with a few cliffhangers for good measure. :) As for the second and third, you'll unfortunately need to wait a bit longer to see what we have in store. (Drop 2 was recently moved up to November 15th!)."

Hurwitz continued, "The viewing experience is going to be different for different kinds of viewers. Some fans are going to most enjoy the long goodbye — three drops of five, the sooner the better, with time in between to build anticipation. Others will feel off-balance without their usual fix of 10 to mainline. And some won't be satisfied unless they're able to gorge all 15 episodes at once and see how it all ends. All points of view are valid. There's no wrong way to enjoy the show!" The show's co-creator ended his message to the fans with a promise: "All I can promise is that the final 10 episodes are unlike any you've seen before while still being badass and funny and nostalgic and karate-filled. I know you're going to love it!"

Hey Cobras! I've been buried in post production lately, but appreciate all the Season 6 love! Have some time for a Q & A today, so let's do this! To kick things off, I'll answer the question I've been asked the most lately… Q: Why don't you drop the rest of S6 right NOW, you… — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 14, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Joining Macchio & Zabka on the final run are Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis, and Rayna Vallandingham have also joined the cast.

