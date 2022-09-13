Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid III Star [SPOILER] "Ran into an Old Friend"

As Netflix marks the release of Cobra Kai season five and prepping for water cooler fodder, one of the stars of the Karate Kid franchise is already taken to social media to give a nudge and a wink to a certain cameo. Ever since the series made its debut on YouTube, other figures from the films' past films, sans the one starring Hilary Swank, made their triumphant return for the sequel series, including Martin Kove, Elizabeth Shue, Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto, Thomas Ian Griffith, and Sean Kanan. Season five has another surprise in store. This is your major spoilers warning, of course.

The Karate Kid Part III star Robyn Lively, who was Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) friend Jessica Andrews, played it coy on her Twitter account, writing, "Ran into an old friend of mine… [CobraKai] [Netflix]." Below is a picture of her and Macchio presumably on the season five set of the Netflix series. Lively, sadly, doesn't share any scenes with him but does with his TV wife Amanda LaRusso, played by Courtney Henggeler, at a bar during a girls' night out as the LaRussos are having marital problems as part of the ongoing fallout from the martial arts turf war. We learn that Jessica set up her cousin Amanda with Daniel. Their scene does end in a bar fight, which is probably the rarest instance where one doesn't involve martial arts.

During the events of the 1989 John Avildsen film, John Kreese (Kove) enlists Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to help him get revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Kreese and Silver, along with Silver's student Mike Barnes (Kanan), conspire to recruit Daniel into Cobra Kai before their scheme unravels. Daniel continues to be terrorized by Silver and Barnes until Miyagi saves him just in time back and welcomes him back into his dojo. Jessica was originally penciled in as a love interest before it was changed to friends due to the actors' age differences, as Macchio was 27 and Lively was 16 at the time of filming.